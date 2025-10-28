A River of Flames in Moran Calls for ST Status

A massive torch procession swept through Moran on Tuesday evening as thousands from the Tai Ahom community and allied indigenous organisations rallied to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The march, led by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), began at the Ushapur Playground and turned into a fiery show of resistance against what protesters called the Assam government’s “delaying tactics and betrayal.”

Chanting slogans like “No ST, No Rest,” “ST or Revolt,” and “Assam Can’t Be Ruled by Lies,” the agitators vowed to intensify their movement if their demands were ignored any further.

“This is not just a protest—it’s a warning,” shouted one of the protesters. “Every Ahom from Moran has taken to the streets tonight for one demand—ST status. We want to tell the BJP and the Himanta Biswa Sarma government that if we don’t get ST status soon, just as Moran is burning today, the whole of Assam will burn. And the responsibility will lie squarely with this government.”

Another protester echoed the sentiment, slamming what he claimed were political games by the ruling party, “Our stance is clear—we want ST status before the 2026 Assembly polls. If they deny us again, Assam will come to a standstill. The Himanta and Modi governments are trying to divide the united struggle of the six indigenous communities. But we will not allow that.”

A third protester criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directly: “From Tai Ahom to Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes—every one of the six indigenous communities has been fighting for ST status for decades. Today Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Chief Minister only because of the votes of these very communities. But instead of fulfilling his promises, he is now playing divisive politics.”

Widespread Unrest in Upper Assam

Monday’s torch rally is the latest in a series of protests that have engulfed Upper Assam. From Sivasagar to Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, regional organisations, youth bodies, and indigenous councils have intensified their agitation, demanding that the Centre and state finalize the ST categorisation process without further delay.

The demand for ST status by the six communities of Assam—Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes—has been pending for years. Despite repeated assurances by successive governments, the issue remains unresolved, fueling anger and growing distrust among the communities.