Kalita Community Appeals to Assam CM for ST Status & Inclusion under Sixth Schedule

The Kalita Janagosthi Sanmilan, Assam, has formally submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to recognise the Kalita community as a Scheduled Tribe and include them under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

In the memorandum dated 2 September 2025, the Sanmilan highlighted its long-standing efforts for the community’s constitutional recognition. “Under your strong leadership, Assam has witnessed significant initiatives for the upliftment of marginalised communities. The Kalita Janagosthi Sanmilan congratulates the government for these steps and seeks your support to fulfil the rightful demands of the Kalita community,” the memorandum stated.

The Sanmilan noted that efforts for the Kalita community’s recognition date back decades. In 1988, the then President of India was formally approached to consider the Kalitas for Scheduled Tribe status. Further, on 28–29 July 2015, the Sanmilan submitted memorandums to the then Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, Union Minister of Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and the Comptroller General of India, Chandra Mohini Dangaria, requesting Scheduled Tribe recognition and Sixth Schedule inclusion.

Following these submissions, the Comptroller General and the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs reportedly advised that the Assam Legislative Assembly should pass a unanimous resolution supporting the Kalita community’s recognition, which could then be forwarded to the Central Government. Acting on this advice, the Sanmilan submitted all necessary documents to the state’s Tribal and Other Backward Classes Development Department on 17 October 2015.

However, the memorandum points out that, to date, the Assam government has not constituted the expert committee required to examine these submissions. “We therefore appeal to the Chief Minister to promptly establish the expert committee, review the submitted documents, pass a unanimous resolution in the Assembly for the Kalita community’s Scheduled Tribe recognition, and forward it to the Central Government for approval,” the letter added.

The Sanmilan also recalled its meeting with the then Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, on 9 March 2016, to discuss the operationalisation of the community’s Scheduled Tribe recognition.

The Kalita Janagosthi Sanmilan has urged immediate action to ensure the legal and constitutional rights of the community are secured, reiterating its commitment to following proper procedures and engaging constructively with both the state and central governments.

