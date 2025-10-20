'Justice To Zubeen Over Personal Gain'; Barpeta Firecracker Traders Stand For The Cause

Today marks the festival of lights, Diwali, yet the usual enthusiasm and joy among the people of Assam seem absent. The sorrow brought by the death of Zubeen Garg still lingers, leaving the people of Assam in silent mourning.

Grief stricken by the loss of Zubeen, people still remain silent, motioning mechanically through daily life.

While Diwali is being celebrated in the traditional way, the festive spirit that once illuminated hearts is noticeably missing.

The fireworks display, a hallmark of Diwali, is underway today, yet the people show little interest or excitement.

Despite the continued observance of Diwali, the impact of Zubeen’s passing is deeply felt in Barpeta’s fireworks industry. Unlike previous years, the market for fireworks is almost nonexistent, with very few buyers.

Craftsman in Barpeta, who have long been dedicated to keeping the craft alive, prepared fireworks this season as usual, but sales have reduced sharply.

Families involved in the fireworks trade are now facing significant losses due to the lack of customers. Months of preparation, which typically begin well before Diwali, have yielded little return this year.

Yet, despite the financial setbacks, there is no resentment or anger among the artisans. Their grief for Zubeen Garg overshadows financial concerns.

The families of Barpeta’s fireworks community have accepted the financial losses with a heavy heart, prioritizing their respect and sorrow for Zubeen over profit.

Their primary hope is to see justice served for Zubeen rather than personal gain.

In honor of Zubeen Garg, these families have willingly borne the economic burden, keeping the tradition of fireworks alive while asking the public to support the craftsman during this difficult time.

