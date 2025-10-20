Moran: AJYCP Urges Silence on Diwali, Raids Local Firecracker Shops

The Asom Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has raised concerns over celebrations in Moran in Dibrugarh District this Diwali, conducting raids against local firecracker shops.

The organization emphasized that until justice is served for Assam’s hearthrobe Zubeen Garg, loud music and firecrackers should be avoided.

Earlier, AJYCP had announced a ban on the sale of firecrackers, but many shopkeepers continued selling them. This prompted the organization to raid those shops.

Instead, they urged people to light diyas and celebrate the festival peacefully.

One AJYCP member stated, “We only want justice for Zubeen. He will forever remain in our hearts. We must realize our loss and refrain from activities like burning firecrackers. This is not the time for celebration.”

In a joint effort, the AJYCP, with the help of local youths and other local organizations, raided shops that were selling firecrackers.

They made it clear that under no circumstances would the sale of firecrackers be allowed. The organization also called upon local residents and businessmen in Moran to support this initiative.

