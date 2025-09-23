A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Eternal: Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites Performed

The air in Sonapur was thick with grief and silence as Assam bid its final farewell to its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The mortal remains of the singer, who gave the state its voice of love, rebellion, and hope, arrived at Hatimura cremation site at 10:55 AM today. From dawn itself, thousands had gathered along the route, showering flowers and offering prayers as the funeral procession passed. Many wept openly, while others stood in quiet disbelief, unable to accept that the voice of generations had been stilled forever.

At the cremation ground, Zubeen’s family stood closest to the pyre. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with his father, sister, and close relatives, offered flowers and stood in solemn tribute. Overcome with grief, they held on to each other as they remembered not just the artist, but the man who was the heart of their family. Their pain was mirrored in the faces of fans and well-wishers, who had travelled from far and near to witness this heartbreaking farewell.

Political leaders, student unions, and cultural organizations poured in to pay their respects. Leaders of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), All-Assam Chutia Students’ Union, All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), alongside members of artist forums and the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, offered their tributes. Even the Resident Commissioner representing the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh was present, underlining how Zubeen’s music transcended borders and communities.

Floral tributes also arrived from Assam’s highest dignitaries. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia, and representatives from the Assam Sahitya Sabha, AASU, and AJYCP, all stood united in grief. Their presence reflected how Zubeen was more than a singer—he was a symbol of Assam’s cultural identity, one who carried the soul of the state to the world.

The police made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the sea of mourners could pay their last respects in order and peace. Special gates were opened for fans, who streamed in tirelessly, their hands full of flowers, their eyes full of tears. Some carried posters, others carried his albums, but all carried memories of the artist who sang their joys, sorrows, and struggles.

As the final rites were performed, the silence of Hatimura was broken only by sobs and the occasional chants of “Zubeen Dada Amar Rahok” (May Zubeen live forever). Assam may have lost its most treasured voice, but his songs—etched into the very fabric of the land—will forever echo through its valleys, towns, and hearts.

