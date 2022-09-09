AAEA Presses for Speed Data Recorders in Automobiles

Understanding the concern of millions of automobile users in India following the death of a high-profile entrepreneur in a recent road accident, the All Assam Engineer’s Association (AAEA) has urged for more advanced safety features in the vehicles, particularly those that run with 80 kilometers per hour speed.

The issue of seatbelts in the rear seat of a vehicle has been discussed aggressively, but the forum of graduate engineers emphasises on installing speed data recorders in the vehicles designed to move faster on the highways.

The engineer’s forum also urges the concerned company, Mercedes Benz, that manufactured the vehicle and faced the tragic accident in the post-midnight hours, to clarify if the inbuilt safety measures like crash sensors, airbags (both frontal and side), side-curtain bags, anti-lock brakes, traction-control, electronic stability control, lane-keeping assist, forward-collision warning, brake assist, automatic emergency braking, tire-pressure monitor, etc were installed in the car and all those measures functioned properly.

The affected vehicle was reportedly running at around 140 kmph (which is still above the permissible limit) and the forum believes that the accident reconstruction experts would be able to reveal the actual speed of the vehicle just before the accident.

AAEA president Er Kailash Sarma, working president Er Nava J Thakuria and secretary Er Inamul Hye in a statement argued that the modern automobile manufacturers should think of installing speed data recorders in speedy vehicles.