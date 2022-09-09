Former CJI K N Singh Passes Away

Former Chief Justice of India K N Singh has passed away on Friday at his residence in Prayagraj.

"Shri Kamal Narain Singh, Former Chief Justice of India, has left for his heavenly abode today i.e, 8th September 2022 at 9:40 A.M. His last rites will be performed tomorrow i.e, on 9th September 2022 at Shanker Ghat, Rasulabad, Electric Crematorium, Allahabad," said a statement issued by Supreme Court.

Justice K N Singh was the 22nd CJI of India and served for the shortest period of 17 days back in 1991.

Born on December 13, 1926, Justice Kamal Narain Singh was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on November 25, 1991 and retired on December 12, 1991.

Previously in 1986, he was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on March 10.

"Justice K.N Singh, Former Chief Justice of India has left for heavenly abode on September 8 at Allahabad," said in a statement issued by, Registrar (Protocol) Allahabad High Court.

The funeral procession would take place on Friday at Shankar Ghat, Teliyarganj in Prayagraj.