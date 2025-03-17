AAECA Slams Assam Govt Over Smart Meters, Questions APDCL's Financial Management

The All Assam Electricity Consumer Association (AAECA) has strongly opposed the Assam government's decision to install smart meters for household electricity connections, terming it a financial burden on consumers.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club, the association raised concerns over smart meter installations, electricity tariffs, and alleged financial mismanagement by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

AAECA pointed out that 91% of Assam’s electricity connections belong to domestic consumers, yet the government is prioritizing smart meters over essential reforms. The association questioned APDCL's financial claims, highlighting that while the company reported a ₹375 crore profit in 2023, it later declared a loss of ₹543 crore, raising doubts over its financial transparency.

The association also criticized APDCL's move to introduce three tariff slots under the smart meter system despite maintaining a fixed per-unit charge of ₹8.15. They alleged that this pricing model lacks clarity and unfairly impacts consumers.

Comparing Assam's smart meter adoption with other states, AAECA noted that Uttar Pradesh, with 3.09 crore consumers, has installed only 7.49 lakh smart meters (0.45%), and Gujarat, with 1.65 crore consumers, has installed 23.8 lakh (0.75%). In contrast, Assam has already installed 31 lakh smart meters out of 69 lakh total consumers, making up nearly 45% of all smart meters installed in India.

AAECA further highlighted disparities in electricity tariffs, stating that Uttar Pradesh charges ₹6.5 per unit and Gujarat ₹5 per unit, whereas Assam consumers pay ₹8.15 per unit. They questioned why Assam cannot offer lower rates despite similar conditions.

Additionally, the association raised concerns over APDCL’s lack of a contingency plan for power supply in case of smart meter failures. Alleging mismanagement and corruption, they pointed to inflated training expenses, procurement irregularities, and a ₹50 crore contract awarded to a Gujarat-based company for work previously managed by APDCL itself.

Consumers in Golaghat have reportedly protested against smart meter installations, with authorities warning that failure to install them by June could lead to increased charges later.

AAECA has urged the regulatory commission to investigate APDCL’s tariff structure and financial dealings, emphasizing that Assam consumers should not bear the cost of alleged inefficiencies and corruption within the power sector.

