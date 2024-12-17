73 Lakh Smart Meters Installed Nationwide Till Nov: Govt

As of November 29, 2024, approximately 73 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed across India, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The RDSS, launched in July 2021 with a budget of Rs 3.3 trillion, aims to install around 250 million smart meters by March 2025, with the goal of enhancing the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of distribution utilities.

According to official data shared in Parliament, 72.97 lakh smart meters have been installed in various states, with a total of 19.79 crore smart meters sanctioned. However, the installation figures reveal a significant gap, with 11 states and two Union Territories showing 'nil' installations.

The states with no smart meter installations include Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Rajasthan, Punjab, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa. These states have collectively been sanctioned over 14.9 crore meters, but none of these devices have been installed so far.

Similarly, the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry have seen no installations, despite having over 4.86 lakh meters sanctioned between them.

On the other hand, some states have made notable progress in the installation of smart meters. Assam leads with 22.89 lakh meters installed against a sanctioned 63.64 lakh, followed by Bihar, which has installed 19.39 lakh meters out of the 23.50 lakh sanctioned.

Madhya Pradesh has seen 10.13 lakh installations against a target of 1.29 crore, and Uttar Pradesh has installed 3.79 lakh meters, far short of the 2.69 crore sanctioned for the state. Uttarakhand reported a minimal installation of just 7 meters, despite being sanctioned 15.87 lakh.

The RDSS scheme is part of the government’s effort to improve the performance of power distribution companies (discoms) and ensure a reliable and quality power supply to consumers. By introducing smart prepaid meters, the government hopes to enhance billing transparency, reduce power theft, and boost overall sector efficiency.

However, the data indicates that substantial efforts are needed to meet the targets, particularly in states and regions lagging behind in meter installations.

The substantial financial outlay and ambitious goals of the RDSS make it one of the most significant initiatives to modernize India’s power sector. With just over a year remaining before the March 2025 deadline, the government faces the challenge of ensuring widespread implementation of this critical infrastructure.