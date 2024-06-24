Assam

Aam Aadmi Party Dissolves Assam Organization

Until the new organizational framework is unveiled, the current State President, State Secretary, and State Treasurer will continue to perform their duties.
Aam Aadmi Party Dissolves Assam Organization
Aam Aadmi Party Dissolves Assam Organization
Pratidin Time

In a strategic move to bolster its presence ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the dissolution of its current organizational structure in the state with immediate effect. The decision underscores the party’s commitment to re-energizing its base and ensuring a robust campaign.

Until the new organizational framework is unveiled, the current State President, State Secretary, and State Treasurer will continue to perform their duties. The process of restructuring and reinforcing the party’s organization will be supervised by a specially formed Working Committee.

The members of this Working Committee are:

  • Dr. Bhaben Choudhury (Convenor)

  • Manoj Dhanowar (Co-Convenor)

  • Rajiv Saikia

  • Mamun Imdadul Haque Chaudhary

  • Rishiraj Kaundinya

  • Anurupa Dekaraja

Rajesh Sharma, In-charge of the North Eastern States for AAP, made the announcement, emphasizing the importance of this reorganization in achieving the party’s objectives in the forthcoming elections.

This move is seen as a significant step in AAP’s strategy to establish a stronger foothold in Assam, aiming to effectively address the aspirations of the people and present a formidable challenge in the political arena.

Aam Aadmi Party Dissolves Assam Organization
AAP Minister Atishi Threatens 'Satyagraha' Amid Delhi's Water Crisis
Aam Aadmi party (AAP)
Bhaben Choudhury

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/aam-aadmi-party-dissolves-assam-organization
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com