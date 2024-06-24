Aam Aadmi Party Dissolves Assam Organization

In a strategic move to bolster its presence ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the dissolution of its current organizational structure in the state with immediate effect. The decision underscores the party’s commitment to re-energizing its base and ensuring a robust campaign.
Until the new organizational framework is unveiled, the current State President, State Secretary, and State Treasurer will continue to perform their duties. The process of restructuring and reinforcing the party’s organization will be supervised by a specially formed Working Committee.
The members of this Working Committee are:
Dr. Bhaben Choudhury (Convenor)
Manoj Dhanowar (Co-Convenor)
Rajiv Saikia
Mamun Imdadul Haque Chaudhary
Rishiraj Kaundinya
Anurupa Dekaraja
Rajesh Sharma, In-charge of the North Eastern States for AAP, made the announcement, emphasizing the importance of this reorganization in achieving the party’s objectives in the forthcoming elections.
This move is seen as a significant step in AAP’s strategy to establish a stronger foothold in Assam, aiming to effectively address the aspirations of the people and present a formidable challenge in the political arena.