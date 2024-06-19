AAP Minister Atishi Threatens 'Satyagraha' Amid Delhi's Water Crisis

Atishi elaborated that a reduction in water supplied by Haryana has led to severe shortages, affecting millions in the capital. "Haryana gave only 513 MGD of water to Delhi yesterday. Due to this, Delhi is short of 100 MGD of water today. Due to this, about 28 lakh people are getting less water. The people of Delhi are troubled. We have made all efforts to solve this problem. We have spoken to the Chief Minister of Haryana, but the BJP government of Haryana is not giving Delhi its share of water," she said.