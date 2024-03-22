Aam Aadmi Party Unveils Star Campaigners List for Assam Lok Sabha Polls 2024

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Assam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has revealed its lineup of star campaigners. The carefully curated list comprises prominent leaders and key figures within the party who are set to spearhead the electoral campaign in the state.
The star-studded roster includes:
1. Arvind Kejriwal
2. Bhagwant Singh Mann
3. Dr. Sandeep Pathak
4. Atishi
5. Gopal Rai
6. Raghav Chaddha
7. Harbhajan Singh
8. Pankaj Gupta
9. Saurabh Bhardwaj
10. Imran Hussain
11. Harpal Singh Cheema
12. Harjot Singh Bains
13. Dilip Pandey
14. Rakhi Bidlan
15. Jasmine Shah
16. Rajesh Sharma
17. Sanjeev Jha
18. Rituraj
19. Dr. Bhaben Choudhary
20. Mamum Imdadul Haque Choudhary
21. Anurupa Dekaraja
22. Poonam Gogoi
23. Dipankar Kalita
24. Rajeev Saikia
25. Lakshmikant Dubey
26. Masuma Begum
27. Gurpreet Uppal
28. Saumik Sengupta
This diverse array of campaigners reflects AAP's concerted efforts to mobilize support and secure a strong foothold in Assam's political landscape. With seasoned leaders and fresh faces alike, the party aims to resonate with voters across the state, addressing their concerns and aspirations.
The unveiling of the star campaigners list sets the stage for an intense and dynamic election campaign, as AAP endeavors to make a significant impact in Assam during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
