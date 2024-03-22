Assam

Aam Aadmi Party Unveils Star Campaigners List for Assam Lok Sabha Polls 2024

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Assam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has revealed its lineup of star campaigners. The carefully curated list comprises prominent leaders and key figures within the party who are set to spearhead the electoral campaign in the state.

The star-studded roster includes:

1.  Arvind Kejriwal

2.  Bhagwant Singh Mann

3.  Dr. Sandeep Pathak

4.  Atishi

5.  Gopal Rai

6.  Raghav Chaddha

7.  Harbhajan Singh

8.  Pankaj Gupta

9.  Saurabh Bhardwaj

10. Imran Hussain

11. Harpal Singh Cheema

12. Harjot Singh Bains

13. Dilip Pandey

14. Rakhi Bidlan

15. Jasmine Shah

16. Rajesh Sharma

17. Sanjeev Jha

18. Rituraj

19. Dr. Bhaben Choudhary

20. Mamum Imdadul Haque Choudhary

21. Anurupa Dekaraja

22. Poonam Gogoi

23. Dipankar Kalita

24. Rajeev Saikia

25. Lakshmikant Dubey

26. Masuma Begum

27. Gurpreet Uppal

28. Saumik Sengupta

This diverse array of campaigners reflects AAP's concerted efforts to mobilize support and secure a strong foothold in Assam's political landscape. With seasoned leaders and fresh faces alike, the party aims to resonate with voters across the state, addressing their concerns and aspirations.

The unveiling of the star campaigners list sets the stage for an intense and dynamic election campaign, as AAP endeavors to make a significant impact in Assam during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Stay tuned for further updates as the electoral fervor intensifies and the campaign trail comes alive with the presence of these influential leaders.

