Aamir Khan Postpones Visit to Assam

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has postponed his scheduled his visit to Assam.

This was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The actor had recently scheduled a visit to Assam on August 14 ahead of Independence Day celebrations. However, the Assam CM confirmed that Aamir Khan will come to the state after Independence Day.

Sarma asked Khan to push back his visit so that the focus does not get diverted from the Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to media persons, CM Sarma said," Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because now, the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore, I requested him to postpone and come after Independence Day."

Sarma also said that he is regularly in touch with Khan over the phone and the actor will visit the state whenever he invites him.