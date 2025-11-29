AAMSU Calls on Assam Govt to Grant Land to Minority Muslim Communities

All Assam Minority Students' Union (AMMSU) has welcomed the state government’s decision to provide land to tea garden workers.

But at the same time, the organisation has expressed concern that minority Muslim communities working in the Brahmaputra valley have yet to receive land pattas.

AAMSU President Rejaul Karim Sarkar called on the government to extend land rights to the Muslim communities in tea areas and other char regions of the state.

He emphasised that granting land to these communities is crucial for social justice and inclusive development.

Criticising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karim urged him to rise above communal considerations and serve as a leader for all people.

“The BJP government’s slogans—‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’—must be reflected in the Chief Minister’s actions,” he stated.

AAMSU warned that if land pattas are not provided soon to landless minority families, including those displaced by conflicts in char areas, the organisation may initiate strong democratic movements to press for their rights.

Also Read: "Assam CM Cannot Stop Our Protest": AAMSU President Rejaul Karim After Apprehension