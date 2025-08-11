"Assam CM Cannot Stop Our Protest": AAMSU President Rejaul Karim After Apprehension

Following the apprehension of Rejaul Karim Sarkar, President of All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU), tensions escalated as protests intensified in Bilasipara. Amid heavy police restrictions, Karim asserted, “The Chief Minister cannot stop our movement. Our protest is ongoing and will continue.”

Protests were staged again in Bilasipara, Dhubri, against the Assam government’s eviction drives targeting Muslim-majority areas across the state. The student body accused the BJP-led government of conducting a coordinated campaign to marginalize and dehumanize Assam’s indigenous and landless Muslim communities. They warned of intensified nationwide protests if the evictions are not immediately stopped and those displaced are not properly rehabilitated.

Protesters blocked the police vehicle carrying Karim, preventing it from moving freely. While en route to Chapar police station, the vehicle was surrounded by demonstrators.

Karim reaffirmed, “The Himanta Biswa-led government cannot stop AAMSU’s protest. The movement has been ongoing and will continue in the future. We will maintain coordination with the police.”

Despite tightened security measures, the opposition remains firm in its demands, indicating potential for further unrest in the coming days.

