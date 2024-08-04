AAMSU Leader and Son of Assam MLA Allegedly Involved in Kaliabor Oil Theft Racket

In a shocking development, Rezaul Huda Faraji, also known as Rakibul, a leader of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) and son of Ruphihat MLA Nurul Huda, has been named in connection with an oil theft racket operating in Kaliabor. The police in Kaliabor have launched a search operation for Rezaul, who remains at large.
According to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupjyoti Dutta, “We had inputs that an oil pilferage racket has been operating in the Amoni to Sulung area of Kaliabor. This was a secret operation, so we didn’t inform anyone beforehand. Based on our leads, we apprehended five oil thieves and seized Rs one lakh in cash and two vehicles from their possession.”
The arrested individuals have been identified as Alam Ali of Tezpur Kachari Pam, Jamaluddin of Bagari in Kaliabor, Ibrahim Ali of Samaguri’s Kholihamari, Abdul Khalil of Tezpur’s Bhomoraguri, and Taher Ali of Kaliabor. The police seized two luxury vehicles with registration numbers AS 12 AE 8977 and AS 12 AA 2648, along with Rs one lakh in cash.
The apprehended suspects are currently being interrogated at Uluvani police station.
Meanwhile, the police investigation has revealed a financial connection between Rezaul Huda Faraji and the oil theft racket, with a Rs 60,000 transaction traced from the bank account of one of the arrested suspects, Ibrahim Ali, to Rezaul. Based on this evidence, the police have intensified their search for Rezaul, conducting nighttime searches at the MLA’s colony in Guwahati, though he remains at large.
Despite the serious allegations, the police have not yet issued an official statement about Rezaul’s involvement. The operation, under the leadership of SDPO Rupjyoti Dutta, is ongoing as the police continue efforts to apprehend others associated with the theft ring.