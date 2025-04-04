AAP Assam Announces Panchayat Election Plans, Alleges BJP Favoritism in Govt Schemes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam held a press conference at its Guwahati office, addressed by party leaders Masuma Begum, Amlanjyoti Hati Baruah, and Victor Gogoi. Key topics included AAP's participation in the upcoming panchayat elections, the alleged misuse of government schemes by the BJP, and the resignation of party leader Manoj Dhanowar.

AAP to Contest Panchayat Elections for the First Time

For the first time, AAP will contest the panchayat elections in Assam. The party emphasized that it does not engage in divisive politics and aims to bring grassroots development. AAP plans to field candidates in regions where it has a strong organizational presence, spanning from Upper Assam to Lower Assam. In other constituencies, the party will support clean-image candidates who can defeat the BJP.

The party asserted that the people of Assam have not distanced themselves from AAP and that it continues to work closely with the public. It will contest in winning constituencies for Zila Parishad and Anchalik Parishad seats.

AAP also questioned the BJP’s performance in rural development, challenging the ruling party to present a transparent report on the progress made since winning the panchayat elections in 2018. "How much has the BJP done for villages under its rule? Can they make this information public?" AAP leaders asked. The party clarified that its objective goes beyond electoral victory—it aims to build a movement for genuine panchayat-level development.

AAP Accuses BJP of Bias in Government Scheme Distribution

AAP raised concerns about the alleged partisan distribution of government schemes, questioning whether the Dispur government serves only the BJP. The party claimed that BJP leaders are favoring their own party members while distributing government benefits.

Despite political challenges, AAP maintained that its organizational strength remains intact in Assam.

On Manoj Dhanowar’s Resignation

Addressing the resignation of senior leader Manoj Dhanowar, AAP clarified that he had stepped away from the party due to personal reasons and was unable to stay actively involved. The party suggested that his departure could be linked to either BJP pressure or personal matters.

AAP further alleged that the BJP has a history of "buying" leaders from other parties, hinting at possible political maneuvering behind Dhanowar’s exit.

With the upcoming panchayat elections, AAP reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its base in Assam and providing an alternative to the BJP at the grassroots level.

