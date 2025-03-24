Ahead of Panchayat Polls, AAP Strengthens Base in Assam with Key Alliances

Despite its underwhelming performance in the Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making bold strides in Assam, proving its growing influence in the state’s political landscape. In a surprising turn of events, the party witnessed a massive influx of new members across several districts, with over a thousand people joining AAP in Tinsukia, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Kamrup on Sunday.

AAP Assam’s recent political manoeuvres—fielding candidates in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, forming an alliance with the Axom Bhumiputra Oikya Mancha, and launching a series of grassroots membership drives—signal its strategic expansion ahead of upcoming elections. The latest membership surge saw leaders and workers from BJP, Raijor Dal, and Congress, along with several elected representatives and social activists, pledging their support to Arvind Kejriwal’s ideology.

In a press statement, AAP Assam's in-charge president, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury, asserted that the party's growing popularity indicates a shift in public sentiment. “The educated society now understands that only AAP can take on a communal party like BJP head-on,” he remarked.

With the panchayat elections on the horizon, Dr. Choudhury also made it clear that AAP will contest independently, ruling out alliances with any national party. As the political battlefield in Assam heats up, AAP’s aggressive expansion strategy is turning heads and setting the stage for a fierce contest in the coming months.

