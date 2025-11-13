What Is The 'Mami Tax' In Assam That Gaurav Gogoi Lambasted CM Sarma & His Family?

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that a new form of corruption — dubbed the “Mami Tax” — has taken root under the BJP regime, strangling the state’s business environment and forcing entrepreneurs into illegal dealings.

In a video clip shared in his facebook account where the Assam Congress chief was seen addressing a public gathering, Gogoi said that while citizens used to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Sales Tax, they are now burdened with an additional, unofficial levy that he described as the “Mami Tax.”

“Earlier we used to give GST and Sales Tax. But after Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister, people of Assam are now forced to pay another tax — the ‘Mami Tax’,” Gogoi remarked. “If anyone wants to buy a tea estate, establish a new industry, or get into the coal, stone, wood, or sand business, they must first pay this Mami Tax. Nothing moves in Assam without it.”

Gogoi accused the BJP-led government of institutionalizing corruption through this parallel system of extortion, which he claimed operates under the Chief Minister’s patronage. He alleged that the so-called Mami Tax has not only discouraged legitimate business but has also pushed various sectors — from tea to timber — into illegality.

“Because of this Mami Tax, legitimate businesses are collapsing and illegal activities are flourishing,” Gogoi said. “Entrepreneurs are losing faith, investors are afraid, and Assam’s economy is suffering. This is the true picture of the ‘double engine government’.”

The Congress leader vowed that if his party returns to power, the Mami Tax system would be eradicated completely.

“We promise the people of Assam — when the Congress government is formed, we will abolish this Mami Tax once and for all. We will protect the interests of honest traders and entrepreneurs,” he asserted, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Gogoi further alleged that corruption has reached unprecedented levels in Assam, where “every opportunity now comes with a price tag.” He accused the BJP government of using power to benefit a select few while burdening the common people and small business owners.

“From tea estates to industries, from mining to infrastructure — every business in Assam today must go through the backdoor to survive. This is the tragedy of our state under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rule,” Gogoi said.