AAP Assam Cheers as Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail by Supreme Court

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision, AAP Assam President Dr. Bhaben Choudhury expressed his elation, stating, "The release of Arvind Kejriwal is a moment of relief for the people of our country. We wholeheartedly embrace this landmark judgment by the Supreme Court, which upholds the principles of democracy and the constitution. Kejriwal's unjust arrest by the central government, facilitated through the Enforcement Directorate, has been recognized as unfair by the highest judicial authority."