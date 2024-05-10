AAP Assam Cheers as Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail by Supreme Court

In a significant turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Supreme Court, prompting jubilation within the opposition political circles across the nation. With the announcement of the bail verdict today, AAP's offices in Assam were filled with an atmosphere of joy and optimism.
Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision, AAP Assam President Dr. Bhaben Choudhury expressed his elation, stating, "The release of Arvind Kejriwal is a moment of relief for the people of our country. We wholeheartedly embrace this landmark judgment by the Supreme Court, which upholds the principles of democracy and the constitution. Kejriwal's unjust arrest by the central government, facilitated through the Enforcement Directorate, has been recognized as unfair by the highest judicial authority."
Highlighting the adverse impact of Kejriwal's incarceration on his health, especially as a polyuria patient, Dr. Choudhury emphasized the necessity for the Chief Minister to prioritize his well-being following his release on bail.
"The truth has triumphed, albeit belatedly. This victory was inevitable," Dr. Choudhury remarked, underscoring the persistence of truth and justice. Furthermore, he outlined Kejriwal's forthcoming involvement in the election campaign as a leader of the India alliance partner, forecasting a significant impact on opposition politics nationwide.
"We anticipate that Kejriwal's robust leadership will catalyze a wave of change in opposition politics, serving as a formidable force against the authoritarian rule of the BJP," Dr. Choudhury asserted, portraying Kejriwal's release as a precursor to the potential downfall of the ruling party.
As Kejriwal prepares to resume his political engagements, his supporters and opposition allies alike anticipate his resurgence on the political stage, viewing his release as a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for democratic values and accountability in governance.