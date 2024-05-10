Delhi CM Kejriwal Released on Interim Bail After 50-Day Incarceration in Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was freed from Tihar Jail on Friday following the Supreme Court's order granting him interim bail in connection with the excise policy case. Kejriwal's release marked the end of a 50-day stint behind bars after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, 2024, over allegations related to the liquor policy scam.
A jubilant crowd of supporters gathered outside Tihar Jail to welcome the Chief Minister upon his release. Accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak, Kejriwal proceeded to his official residence post-release.
Earlier in April, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also released from Tihar Jail after over six months of incarceration, following a similar order from the apex court regarding the excise policy case.
Kejriwal has been granted interim bail until June 1, with stipulations including refraining from visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. Additionally, he must furnish bail bonds of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent.
The Supreme Court's order mandates that Kejriwal abstain from interacting with witnesses or accessing official case-related files. Furthermore, he is prohibited from making any comments regarding his involvement in the ongoing case.
The bench clarified that the interim bail does not signify a stance on the case's merits or the pending criminal appeal.
As Delhi gears up for general elections scheduled on May 25, Kejriwal is expected to actively participate in AAP's campaign activities.
Assam Aam Aadmi Party chief Bhaben Choudhury conveyed appreciation to the Supreme Court for granting bail to National AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his 50-day detention.
Meanwhile, AAP members in Guwahati celebrated the occasion by illuminating lamps and setting off fireworks.