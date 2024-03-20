AAP Assam Asks Cong to Stop Projecting Congress-AJP Candidates as UOFA

The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah to stop projecting Congress-AJP candidates as United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA) candidates.
In a letter to Bhupen Borah, AAP Assam President Dr Bhaben Chaudhary stated that Congress-AJP leaders and candidates should stop spreading lies and falsehoods in media that they are UOFA or INDIA alliance candidates.
Chaudhary has asked to release the official declaration by the 16 parties under UOFA along with their signatures announcing Lok Sabha candidates within 24 hours, adding that if it is not done it will be clear that there is only Congress-AJP alliance in Assam.
"Despite the best efforts and Supreme sacrifice by AAP by withdrawing from the Guwahati seat, there is no Opposition or INDIA alliance in Assam. The opposition alliance failed in Assam due to the adamance of Congress. By not withdrawing its candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh seats, Congress has shown it has no interest in defeating BJP," Chaudhary said.