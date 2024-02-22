AAP Assam Refutes False Reports, Confirms Contesting in 3 Lok Sabha Seats

Assam

The AAP cleared that the party would contest three Lok Sabha seats in Assam as previously announced.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Assam Unit on Thursday clarified that the news circulating in some media organizations stating that the party would contest in just one seat in the state is completely false.

The AAP cleared that the party would contest three Lok Sabha seats in Assam as previously announced. The party rubbished the earlier claims made in several media houses about the party withdrawing two seats (Dibrugarh and Tezpur), and contesting only in Guwahati.

AAP's North East Incharge Rajesh Sharma stated that the party strongly object to publishing such baseless and planted news and further requested all media houses and portals to refrain from publishing such unverified content.

Taking to platform 'X', Sharma wrote, "Some media channels & portals are spreading fake news that AAP Assam will withdraw its candidate from two Lok Sabha seats and will contest only one seat. This is totally baseless news and rumour. We strongly object to publishing of such baseless and planted news and request all media houses and portals to refrain from publishing such unverified content. AAP Assam once again reiterates that we will be contesting on three Loksabha seats as announced earlier."

