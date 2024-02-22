AAP Assam Refutes False Reports, Confirms Contesting in 3 Lok Sabha Seats

Taking to platform 'X', Sharma wrote, "Some media channels & portals are spreading fake news that AAP Assam will withdraw its candidate from two Lok Sabha seats and will contest only one seat. This is totally baseless news and rumour. We strongly object to publishing of such baseless and planted news and request all media houses and portals to refrain from publishing such unverified content. AAP Assam once again reiterates that we will be contesting on three Loksabha seats as announced earlier."