AAP Leader Bhaben Choudhury Holds Talks with Akhil Gogoi on Opposition Unity

In a significant political development, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury, National Joint Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), held discussions with Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi regarding opposition unity in Assam on Saturday.

As per reports, the meeting focused on strategies to counter the BJP, which they termed a communal force in Assam’s political landscape.

The leaders engaged in a cordial discussion on strengthening opposition unity to effectively challenge the ruling party in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi concluded with discussions focused on the party’s preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Following the meeting, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora stated that all leaders have been directed to unite and gear up for the elections.

He emphasized that corruption and misgovernance under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government would be the primary poll issues.

He also clarified that no discussions took place regarding a change in APCC’s leadership and that the party remains open to alliances with all anti-BJP forces.

