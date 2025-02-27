No Leadership Change in APCC, But All Eyes on 2026 Battle

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi concluded with discussions focused on the party’s preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Advertisment

Following the meeting on Thursday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora stated that all leaders have been directed to unite and gear up for the elections. He emphasized that corruption and misgovernance under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government would be the primary poll issues. He also clarified that no discussions took place regarding a change in APCC’s leadership and that the party remains open to alliances with all anti-BJP forces.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia echoed similar sentiments, stating that Congress is fully prepared for the 2026 elections, with corruption and misgovernance being the central concerns.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh asserted that the people of Assam are seeking change and that Congress will take on the BJP government over corruption. He reiterated that there was no discussion on leadership change within APCC and confirmed that the state unit would decide on potential alliances. Singh further mentioned that AICC would consider constituency-wise proposals put forth by APCC.

Bhupen Bora, after the meeting, remarked that every leader was given the opportunity to voice their opinions. He affirmed Congress’s resolution to defeat the BJP in 2026 and announced that party programs would commence from March, with leaders reaching out to the public collectively.

It may be mentioned that the crucial meeting was attended by top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Jairam Ramesh, and organizational general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh was also present at the meeting. Several MPs and MLAs from the state were invited to participate in the deliberations.

The APCC leadership engaged in a nearly two-hour discussion with AICC leaders.