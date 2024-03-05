AAP Leader Contrasts Delhi, Assam Govts Over Women Empowerment

There is a huge gap between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and the Assam government in terms of women empowerment, said the party's spokesperson Punam Gogoi on Tuesday.
Addressing a presser today, the Assam AAP leader drew comparisons between the two governments levelling allegations against the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration in the state.
Punam Gogoi said, "In Assam, only 20 per cent women have been covered by the flagship Orunodoi scheme of the state government," asserting that many people have been left out from availing the benefits.
She said, "The condition of ASHA workers in Assam is upsetting. In Delhi, ASHA workers get a salary of Rs 11,000 per month. In Delhi, women can avail free rides on city buses."
"The Assam government has completely failed in ensuring women's empowerment. The administration here has a lot to learn from the ones AAP has formed in Delhi and Punjab," Gogoi added.
The Assam AAP leader further said that in terms of security, women and girls are safe in Delhi. There should be CCTV cameras installed everywhere across Assam to ensure the safety of women, she further stressed.
Speaking further, Punam Gogoi said, "Likewise, Assam should also follow Delhi in ensuring an education system like the one there is established here. Assam should take Delhi as a model in that front."