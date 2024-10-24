Assam Bypolls: AAP Names Candidates for Samaguri and Behali Constituencies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially announced the names of candidates to contest from the Samaguri and Behali constituencies of Assam in the upcoming bypolls.
Nurul Amin Chowdhury has been selected as the party's candidate for Samaguri constituency, while Ananta Gogoi will represent AAP in the Behali constituency.
As per sources, senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will soon visit Assam ahead of the upcoming polls. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, sources said.
Notably, having made a mark in Delhi and Punjab, the party harbors hope for further expansion with eyes set on the likes of Haryana and Assam.