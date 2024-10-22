Assam Bypolls: AAP To Contest 3 Seats, Candidates To Be Named Soon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thrown its hat into the ring for the Assam assembly by-polls. A seven-member committee has been set up by the party following the announcement of the election date.
AAP Assam President Manoj Dhanowar today said that apart from the party members, people from other parties have also expressed the desire to be fielded as AAP candidates.
Having made a mark in Delhi and Punjab, the party harbors hope for further expansion with eyes set on the likes of Haryana and Assam. That said, AAP is expected to name its candidates for the Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri constituencies in the coming days.
Notably, Delhi Chief Minister and prominent AAP leader Atishi talked about the reception that her party got while contesting municipal polls in Assam at 'The Conclave 2024'.
Highlighting AAP's growth, she recalled, “When we fought in the municipal elections in Assam for the first time, people showed hope. These are all remarkable starts. The same with Haryana. We see a future there. We are barely a 10-12-year-old party. We have two states, and we have MLAs in several states. We are the fastest-growing political party with such limited resources. Despite having the least resources, we are the most persecuted party.”
Assam is gearing up for by-elections in five assembly constituencies — Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri, and Sidli — and several parties have already confirmed their candidates. The elections are going to be held on November 13 with counting scheduled for November 23.
These five Assembly seats became vacant earlier this year after several MLAs transitioned to parliamentary roles following the Lok Sabha elections. This included two MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including a cabinet minister, along with one each from alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), as well as one from the opposition Congress.