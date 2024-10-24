AAP Ready to Ally With ASOM if Congress is Sidelined: Manoj Dhanowar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to make its debut in the Assam assembly by-elections, contesting two key constituencies.
During a press conference at the party's state office in Ganeshguri, AAP's Incharge for Northeast Rajesh Sharma and Assam state president Manoj Dhanowar announced the candidates for the upcoming polls.
Ananta Gogoi will represent AAP in the 77th Behali constituency, while Nurul Amin Chowdhury will contest in the 88th Samaguri constituency. Both candidates are expected to file their nomination papers by the deadline tomorrow.
Highlighting the party’s platform, Rajesh Sharma declared, "AAP will contest the elections with the slogan of corruption-free administration, development, and a politics of work. We seek unwavering support and cooperation from our party workers and the people across both constituencies." Sharma emphasized AAP's commitment to bringing a fresh political approach to the region.
State president Manoj Dhanowar called on all AAP volunteers to work tirelessly to secure victories in Behali and Samaguri, stressing the party's focus on development-oriented politics. "Ananta Gogoi has been actively involved in social work in Behali for many years, and the people of Samaguri are tired of divisive politics; they want development," Dhanowar stated, underlining the party’s grassroots connections in the constituencies.
Dhanowar also criticized the Congress for failing to unite the opposition, stating, "Congress does not want a united front. If Congress is sidelined, we are prepared to work with the Asom Sonmilito Morcha in the coming days." He called on other opposition parties to support AAP’s efforts in these elections, stressing the need for collaboration to ensure a better future for Assam.
With the by-elections approaching, AAP is rallying its base and focusing on a transformative agenda centred on development and governance free from corruption. The stakes are high as AAP sets out to establish itself as a significant player in Assam's political landscape.