AAP Reveals 18,262 Rape Cases Under BJP Rule in Assam Over 8 Years

At a press conference held at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam state office in Guwahati's Ganeshguri today, senior party leader Anurupa Dekarja strongly criticized the Assam government for its handling of crimes against women, highlighting the recent gang rape incident involving a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Dhing. Dekarja pointed out that despite the severity of the case, justice has not yet been delivered, and one of the accused died while in police custody.
Dekarja criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims of a reduction in rape incidents, countering with official statistics that reveal a troubling trend. "According to official figures, there were 1,733 reported rape cases in 2021, 1,113 in 2022, and 989 in 2023. As of July 2024, 580 rape cases have already been registered, with 25 incidents occurring recently. The Chief Minister's assertion that rapes have decreased is misleading," she said.
She also highlighted the failure of the state administration and police department in addressing these issues effectively. "The increase in such incidents reflects the weakness of the home department and the administration. The delay in taking action against rapes and atrocities has led to a significant rise in these crimes."
Dekarja provided a comparative analysis of rape cases under different governments, noting that 18,262 rape cases were reported in the last eight years under the BJP government, with 13,822 cases during the previous Sonowal government and 4,440 cases during Chief Minister Sarma's tenure.
Addressing ongoing protests against the Dhing gang rape, Dekarja reaffirmed AAP's demand for stringent punishment for those involved and for other rape accused across the state through fast-track courts. She specifically mentioned demands for justice in cases from Sadiya, Bihpuria, Jogighopa, Chilanibari, Diphu, Tinsukia, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur, Titabar, Musalpur, Biswanath Chariali, Gauripur, and Majuli.
"We also oppose attempts to politicize or polarize these incidents along religious lines. Such attempts undermine the pursuit of justice and are unacceptable," Dekarja added.
The AAP leader concluded by urging the state administration to enforce stricter measures against rapists and ensure that victims receive justice promptly, criticizing the disconnect between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and the reality faced by women in Assam.
AAP leaders Bimala Devi, Alaknanda Deka, and Manju Deka Hussain were also present at the press conference.