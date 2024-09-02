AAP Reveals 18,262 Rape Cases Under BJP Rule in Assam Over 8 Years

At a press conference held at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam state office in Guwahati's Ganeshguri today, senior party leader Anurupa Dekarja strongly criticized the Assam government for its handling of crimes against women, highlighting the recent gang rape incident involving a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Dhing. Dekarja pointed out that despite the severity of the case, justice has not yet been delivered, and one of the accused died while in police custody.