Assam: 30 Groups Call for Mass Rally in October to Safeguard Indigenous Rights

The ongoing struggle to safeguard the rights of the Assamese community, which began in Upper Assam, is gaining momentum and is set to intensify further. The movement, initially focused on the indigenous people, is expected to spread across the entire state of Assam.
A mass rally is being organized in Sivasagar in late October, as announced by Basanta Gogoi, President of the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU), during a press conference held by a coalition of 30 indigenous organizations.
The recent incident involving an attack by alleged non-Assamese miscreants on a minor arm wrestler in Sivasagar has heightened tensions in the region. This was further exacerbated by the Dhing incident, which has inflamed the atmosphere not only in Sivasagar but across upper Assam.
The core of the Khilonjiya movement revolves around the shrinking rights of the Indigenous people and the existential crisis faced by the community in the face of aggression by the non-indigenous population. In response, the 30 Indigenous organizations are expanding the scope of this movement to encompass all of Assam, urging every citizen to come out onto the streets and participate democratically to safeguard the rights of the Indigenous people.
The mass struggle will formally commence in Sivasagar, with the rally scheduled for October. The party organizations stressed the importance of solidarity in protecting the Khilonjiya identity and emphasized that attempts to undermine the movement through political conspiracies, religious polarization, or other divisive tactics will not be tolerated.
Meanwhile, the 30-party platform raised concerns about a recent statement made by Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia in the Assam Assembly regarding the ongoing Khilonjiya agitation. The organizations have given Saikia a 24-hour ultimatum to clarify his stance. If he fails to do so, they have threatened to disrupt a Congress meeting planned in Sivasagar on September 4.
The movement also saw strong reactions to comments made by Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev, with the party organizations vowing to hold her accountable.
Despite these challenges, Basanta Gogoi expressed satisfaction with the role of Assam's Chief Minister in relation to the movement, while also addressing concerns regarding the health of Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.