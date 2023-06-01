Assam

AAP Suspends Bidyut Kalita for Alleged Involvement in SCERT Scam

Kalita has been temporarily suspended from the post for his alleged involvement in the scam.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Bidyut Kalita has been suspended from the party on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the Rs. 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.

Notably, Bidyut Kalita, a resident of Mirza, was summoned by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the scam. However, it was learnt that he had been absconding over fear of arrest since the summon notice was sent to him.

Later, a letter emerged wherein he wrote to the CM vigilance requesting a two-day extension citing he was out of town at the time when the summon notice was delivered to his residence.

