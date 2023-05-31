Assam: CM Vigilance Cell Summons AAP Leader in SCERT Scam

In a major development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Assam has been summoned by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the Rs. 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam on Wednesday.
The AAP leader has been identified as Bidyut Kalita, a resident of Mirza, who is alleged to have been involved in the SCERT scam.
It has come to the fore that Kalita had been hiding over fear of arrest in connection with the scam
However, the special vigilance cell apprehended the AAP leader and bought him to the office today.
It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, four people including two journalists and two Right To Information Act (RTI) employees were arrested by the Chief Ministers’ Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the scam.
Those arrested were identified as Bhaskarjyoti Hazarika and Pujamoni Das, both journalists by profession and Anup Saikia and Rabijit Gogoi, RTI employees.