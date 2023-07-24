AAP’s Assam Unit Demands Govt to Set Up Water ATMs in Public Places

Notably, the Assam government on Friday decided to prohibit the sale of water bottles below 1 litre in the state, effective from October 2.

Meanwhile, opposing the ban, the North East Packaged Drinking Water Association claimed that the prohibition raises severe concerns over the affordability and accessibility of safe, hygienic drinking water, which is a basic need for every human being.

It also highlighted that the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles used in PDW are fully recyclable bottle-to-bottle in a closed loop, which is the most cost effective, hygienic and portable product used by almost 100% population of our country. Such a ban against the manufacture and sale of said products will impact day-to-day lives of every citizen.