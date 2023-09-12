Assam Assembly: AIUDF MLAs Protest CM Sarma's Remarks In Hailakandi

Ahead of the second day of the autumn session of the Assam assembly on Tuesday, legislators of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the newly built assembly complex in Guwahati.
According to reports, the AIUDF MLAs held out placards and protested the comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his recent visit to the Barak Valley.
Holding out placards that read, "The CM is responsible for the corruption in the PWD department", and "We will not tolerate the disrepect of Hailakandi legislators", MLAs of the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF stood in front of the newly inaugurated Gandhi statue.
During his visit to the Barak Valley region of Assam, CM Sarma had announced that a discussion would be held on a separate Barak land if the people of Barak want it.
A political uproar erupted over the matter soon after with the opposition targeting the Chief Minister.
It may be noted that the second day of the Assam assembly autumn session will begin with the Question Hour. Thereafter, the session will proceed as per the schedule.
This will be followed by a program of non-governmental members. Any individual bill or resolution may be introduced by MLAs.
Meanwhile, the opposition is likely to take on the state government over several issues during the session.