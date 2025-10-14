AASAA Protests in Titabor Over Alleged Orunodoi Scheme Irregularities

Titabor’s Melamati village panchayat witnessed a protest today led by the All Assam Adivasi Students' Association (AASAA). The demonstration came in response to alleged irregularities in the selection of genuine beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme.

The students’ organization has raised concerns over discrepancies in the beneficiary list, claiming that political favoritism influenced the selection process. They allege that rightful recipients, particularly those previously entitled to benefits, were unjustly excluded from the scheme.

AASAA has demanded that government schemes like Orunodoi be allocated transparently, ensuring that genuinely deserving and economically disadvantaged individuals receive their rightful benefits. The protestors emphasized the need for fair and impartial selection processes to prevent misuse and corruption.

The panchayat chairperson was specifically held accountable for alleged irregularities and urged to provide explanations for the alleged mismanagement in implementing the scheme.