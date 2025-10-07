Why the Orunodoi Scheme? Focus Should Be on Quality Education and Good Schools, Says AAP Assam

Today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam, strongly criticised the broadcasting of the Orunodoi Scheme 3.0 inauguration event in schools, which was launched earlier today by the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the press statement, AAP Assam’s Vice President, Anurupa Dekaraja, expressed concern over the propagation of the scheme in educational institutions

She questioned the necessity of such promotions in schools and urged the government to immediately halt this practice.

According to Anurupa, these activities disrupt the academic environment, and schools should only focus on curriculum and co-curricular learning and not these kinds of activities.

Dekaraja also alleged that the Chief Minister is attempting to engage in prejudiced politics among students.

She emphasised that the government should prioritise improving the quality of education and educational institutions in Assam, which ranks at the bottom nationally, rather than using schools for political messaging.

She further suggested that the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, should look for successful education models, such as those implemented by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government or the current AAP government in Punjab, to improve Assam’s educational standards.

