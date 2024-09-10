AASU Advises Shankar Jyoti Baruah to Relieve Himself Amid Harassment Allegations

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has stopped short of formally relieving its General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah from his responsibilities following serious allegations of cheating, blackmail, and harassment brought forward by a female student from Gauhati University.
Instead, AASU has advised Baruah to step down on his own accord, with AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya expressing hope that Baruah will "respond positively" to the advice.
The decision comes after the student alleged that Baruah deceived her with false promises of marriage, engaged in emotional and physical abuse, and issued death threats. The accusations have sparked widespread discussions, with AASU taking a firm stance on addressing the matter while leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action.
Baruah, meanwhile, has admitted to a past relationship with the student but claimed it ended six months ago. He has taken anticipatory bail in response to the legal proceedings.
While AASU has not formally removed Baruah, the organization has emphasized its commitment to justice and transparency, underscoring its reputation as a staunch advocate for student rights. The case continues to attract significant public attention, particularly concerning issues of leadership accountability and gender-based violence.