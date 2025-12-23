AASU Announces Awardee for Pratima Barua Pandey Memorial Award 2025

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has announced the recipient of the Pratima Barua Pandey Memorial Award for the year 2025, continuing its long-standing tradition of honouring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Assam’s rich folk culture and heritage.

The award will be conferred on Ratneswar Moran, a noted folk culture exponent from the Kakopathar area of Tinsukia district. Moran has spent decades working at the grassroots level to preserve the traditional folk practices, songs, and rituals of indigenous communities in Upper Assam. His contribution to safeguarding local cultural expressions has earned him widespread respect among cultural circles.

According to AASU, the selection reflects Moran’s unwavering commitment to folk traditions at a time when many indigenous art forms are facing the threat of gradual disappearance. The student body said the award aims not only to honour individual achievement but also to inspire younger generations to engage with Assam’s cultural roots.

The award, instituted in memory of Pratima Barua Pandey, the legendary queen of Goalpariya folk music, is presented annually by AASU to recognise lifelong dedication to the preservation and promotion of indigenous art forms. Pratima Barua Pandey’s music played a pivotal role in popularising Goalpariya folk songs beyond Assam, leaving an enduring cultural legacy.

The award ceremony will be held on December 27 at 11 am at the Pratima Barua Pandey statue site in Shaheed Udyan, Chandmari, Guwahati.