AASU Honours Durgeshwar Sonowal with ‘Pratima Barua Pandey Award’

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Friday honoured prominent folk artist Durgeshwar Sonowal with the prestigious ‘Pratima Barua Pandey Memorial Award’ for 2024.

Advertisment

Durgeshwar Sonowal, an 86-year-old veteran, was recognized for his unwavering dedication to the preservation and promotion of folk arts. He hails from Meslow village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The award ceremony took place before the statue of Pratima Barua Pandey at Chandmariin Guwahati.

The Pratima Barua Pandey Memorial Award, established by AASU in memory of the legendary Goalparia Lokageet singer, is presented annually on December 27 to mark her death anniversary.

The award honors individuals who have significantly contributed to the preservation of Assam’s folk culture.

Last year, the award was conferred upon Rahendra Nath Brahma, a noted folk culture exponent from Kokrajhar.