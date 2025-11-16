AASU Begins Three-Day Tribute as Assam Marks First Zubeen's Birthday in His Absence

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will celebrate the birthday of Zubeen Garg with a three-day programme, marking the first such observance in his absence.

The celebrations began today at Nehru Park with an event titled “A Day of Colours and Strokes.”

On November 17, AASU will conduct a statewide tree plantation drive, followed by a human chain and lamp-lighting ceremony across Assam on November 18.

AASU’s chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya,, president Utpal Sharma, and general secretary Samiran Phukan were present at the inaugural event at Nehru Park.

“This is the first birthday without Zubeen Garg. Unlike previous years, we cannot celebrate it in the same way,” AASU leaders said, adding that every household in the state is still in mourning.

They further stressed the need for justice: “We must give importance to the demand for justice. The SIT must file a strong chargesheet. We want justice — and justice means the guilty must face the strictest punishment.”

