AASU Hosts Multilingual Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

Hundreds of people gathered in Bhimajuli, a remote village on the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, to mark the 14th death anniversary of Padma Shri and Assam icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika through a programme titled “Samannayor Din” (Day of Coordination).

Organised by the Bishwanath regional unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the two‑day event turned the village into a vibrant hub of cultural unity.

The highlight was performance of Hazarika’s song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in ten languages — Karbi, Tea‑tribe dialect, Garo, Adivasi, Odia, Santhali, Bhojpuri, Poraja, Nepali, and Bodo — culminating in a mass rendition in Assamese by over a thousand participants.

The programme drew senior leaders from various state organisations and featured an address by Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, AASU’s chief advisor.

“From this platform, we are sending a stern message to divisive forces that seek to split Assam,” Dr. Bhattacharya said. “No matter how hard they try, they will not be able to break the social fabric of our state. We were united, we are united, and we will remain united.”

The choice of Bhimajuli as the venue carried a somber resonance. The village was the site of the 2009 NDFB massacre, where 13 villagers were killed. Hosting the programme here highlighted its emphasis on reconciliation and communal harmony.

Speaking at the event, he addressed the lingering pain in Assam’s households and the demand justice for Zubeen. He compared the collective grief to losing a family member and called for swift and exemplary legal action. “Families are living with unrest; people cannot eat, cannot work, cannot focus,” he said.

“Justice must be served — evidence presented, and a strong charge sheet filed — but always through non‑violence and democratic means. Zubeen never supported violence.”

