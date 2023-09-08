AASU Expresses Discontent Over PM Modi’s Statue Near Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) expressed discontent to the construction of a massive statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati, as they believe that the artist’s legacy deserves unique recognition.
The members of AASU paid tribute to the statue of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika during the occasion of his birth anniversary on September 8.
AASU's Chief Advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya, outlined several demands that the organization has presented to the government on this occasion.
Firstly, they have called for the government to upgrade Bhupen Hazarika’s burial ground to world-class standards, emphasizing its historical significance. AASU also urged the government to name the Rail Terminus in Guwahati after Bhupen Hazarika and establish a coordination express train in his honor.
Furthermore, AASU demanded reserved seats in the name of Bhupen Hazarika in prominent universities across Assam, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur. They also advocated for seats dedicated to the evergreen artist in universities across the country.
Another significant demand is the establishment of an international research center in Bhupen Hazarika's name, underlining his enduring impact on culture and society.
Additionally, AASU called for the creation of a time capsule containing Bhupen Hazarika's artistic and intellectual contributions.
In conclusion, the AASU leadership has expressed their deep admiration for Bhupen Hazarika's unparalleled contributions and called upon the government to honor his memory through various initiatives and projects.