Book on Bhupen Hazarika Launched by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

A book on legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika was launched by sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who described him as a genius and a symbol of creativity.

"Bhupen Hazarika: Volume II", edited by Utpal Mena and translated by Bhairabanan Borah, has contributions by the likes of A R Rahman, Saira Banu and Raveena Tandon among others.

In the first volume, the editors made an attempt to bring out the larger implications of Hazarika's work by evaluating, elucidating and delineating his various perspectives.

In this volume, more emphasis has been given to close textual analysis of Hazarika's works.

Also Read: Naval Training Base At Manasbal Lake In J&K Revived After 33 Years

The present volume of essays on Hazarika's music, political and cultural philosophy, though not directed by any of the critical creeds, comprises a variety of interpretation dependent on contemporary ideas, the editors say.

The volume randomly puts together many pieces of writing on Hazarika: stories penned by people who he happened to come across in his life's journey; some analytical writings on his lyrical compositions, research work, and sociopolitical involvements; and a few memoirs on his death or even a literary resurrection from death.



Pieces of writings originally in Assamese, Bengali, Nepali and Marathi have been reproduced in English translation.



The authors go on to present how Hazarika through his music held up to his listeners a mirror to life.



At the launch at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Bhavan, Khan hailed Hazarika as an extremely learned person.



"It is very rare that a musician is also a poet. Historically, many musicians did not get a chance to go to school or colleges as they were busy practising. But Bhupenda was such an exception. He was a symbol of creativity as a singer, composer, writer and lyricist. He was a gifted, committed and versatile musician," he said.



Khan also said Hazarika popularised Assam's folk music through his songs.



His wife Subhalakshmi Barooah, a famous Bharatanatyam dancer, recalled several anecdotes related to Hazarika.



National Award-winning filmmaker and film critic Utpal Borpujari stressed on the need to translate more works of Hazarika.



The book has been published by Mrinal Sarma of Chitrachal, Guwahati.