AASU Leaders Urge Exemplary Punishment for Those Guilty in Zubeen Case

After paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary at Jalukbari on Wednesday, the leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) reiterated their call for justice in the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, demanding a watertight investigation and prompt filing of a strong chargesheet.

Speaking to reporters, AASU's Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjwal Bhattacharya said the case must not be allowed to lose momentum and urged the government to ensure exemplary punishment for those found guilty.

“Zubeen Garg is an artist dear to our hearts. He must be given justice, and the guilty must face exemplary and severe punishment,” Dr. Bhattacharya said. He further emphasized the need for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit the chargesheet to the court at the earliest. “The process must be swift so that justice is not delayed,” he added.

AASU President Utpal Sarma also pressed for a thorough and uncompromising probe into the incident. “The mysterious death of our beloved artist Zubeen Garg must not be swept aside,” he said, calling for a comprehensive and transparent investigation. “The SIT must ensure that no loophole allows the guilty to escape. A strong chargesheet should be filed soon and placed before the court,” Sarma added.

He further stated that AASU has been demanding justice for Zubeen Garg since the very beginning and expects the government to act with sincerity. “The Chief Minister himself has called it a murder. If that is so, the government must ensure that the culprits are punished without delay. The state has said it will engage a competent public prosecutor, that must be done immediately,” he asserted.

Reiterating the union’s stand, Sarma said that only when the perpetrators are punished for their crimes will Zubeen Garg truly receive justice.

