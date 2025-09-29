AASU Puts Up Posters Across Assam Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

The All Assam Students’ Union has set up posters and hoardings across Assam, demanding justice over the untimely death of music legend Zubeen Garg.

Several posters were put up by AASU members across various towns and districts under the slogan #JusticeForZubeen, urging authorities to ensure a transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The posters, featuring Zubeen’s image and messages from well-wishers, have been displayed in prominent public places across Guwahati, Dergaon, Morigaon, Chandrapur, Hawli, Golaghat, Bordoloni, Borpothar, Silapathar, Dhemaji, Jonai, Tinsukia, Doomdooma, Kokrajhar, Bokajan, Bijni, Jinjia, and Nagaon.

AASU leaders described the campaign as both a tribute and a public movement to preserve Zubeen’s legacy and pressure authorities to deliver justice. They called upon citizens, artists, and fans of the late singer to unite under the cause.

Zubeen Garg, hailed as the voice of Assam, had inspired generations through his music and activism. His sudden death has sparked widespread grief and demands for accountability across the state.

Meanwhile, Assam’s SIT and CID are conducting a detailed investigation into his death. Several individuals, including actor Nishita Goswami, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and manager Siddhartha Sharma, were summoned for questioning. The probe involves multiple FIRs, raids, forensic analysis, and scrutiny of financial and documentary records related to the Singapore trip, where Garg passed away.

While Nishita Goswami’s role appears limited to providing information, the SIT is examining all possible angles, including negligence or foul play. With public pressure mounting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the case could be referred to the CBI if SIT findings are unsatisfactory.