Justice for Zubeen: Sivasagar Fans Stage ‘Blood Pledge’ Protest

In Sivasagar, fans of heartthrob Zubeen Garg have organized a “Blood Pledge” protest demanding justice for his untimely demise.

The campaign, titled “Let Your One Drop of Blood Be The Justice For Zubeen" drew participants from all corners of the town.

The event was held at the boarding playground in Sivasagar, where fans gathered in large numbers.

They lit diyas in front of a portrait of Zubeen Garg, paying tribute to his legacy and contributions to the state.

One of the fans stated, “As Zubeen said that he didn’t belong to any religion. Just like that, today the people of Sivasagar came together in the protest, putting aside all differences and religion, united for Zubeen.”

Another fan said, “Whoever is responsible for Zubeen’s sudden death must be arrested as soon as possible. We need justice for Zubeen.”

He further emphasized that, “Justice delayed is justice denied. If justice for Zubeen is delayed, it should not become like other cases. The people of Assam are ready to shed their blood for Zubeen’s justice, and we will do so if the authorities fail to act soon.”

As a symbolic gesture, many fans used their own blood to pledge in Gamosa representing their unwavering commitment to seek justice for the late singer. The act, referred to as the “Blood Pledge”, highlighted the intensity of public sentiment and the collective demand for justice.

Organizers emphasized that the campaign was not just a demonstration of grief but also a powerful statement of solidarity, calling on government to take swift action against those who are responsible.

The event concluded peacefully, leaving behind a strong visual and emotional impact, as fans of Zubeen Garg stood united in their quest for justice.



