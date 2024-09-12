AASU Leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah Steps Down Amid Controversy

The controversy erupted after a student alleged that Shankar Jyoti Baruah deceived her with false promises of marriage, engaged in emotional and physical abuse, and issued death threats. The accusations sparked widespread discussions, with AASU taking a firm stance on addressing the matter while leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action.

Baruah, meanwhile, has admitted to a past relationship with the student but claimed it ended six months ago. He has taken anticipatory bail in response to the legal proceedings.