AASU, NESO Raise Alarm Over Racial Abuse of Northeast Students

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), along with the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), has strongly condemned the killing of Angel Chakma, calling the incident a shameful reflection of continued discrimination and violence faced by students from the Northeast in different parts of the country.

Advertisment

Addressing the issue, student leaders said thousands of students from the Northeast study and work across India, yet many continue to face harassment, racial abuse and physical attacks. They said NESO has consistently opposed such discrimination and warned that the latest incident must not be treated lightly.

Terming the killing of Angel Chakma as “deeply condemnable”, the organisations demanded a fair and thorough investigation and strict punishment for those responsible. They warned that if the accused are not punished, the student bodies would be forced to launch strong protest movements.

The student leaders made it clear that any form of abuse or violence against people from the Northeast would never be accepted. They said students from the region must be able to live, study and work safely in every part of India, including the national capital.

Raising long-standing concerns, NESO demanded that the history, culture and identity of the Northeast be included in school textbooks across the country. They said greater awareness would help people in other regions understand the civilisation, traditions and contributions of the Northeast, reducing prejudice and ignorance.

The organisations also criticised the practice of racially abusing people from the Northeast by calling them “Chinese” or “chinki”, calling it unacceptable and deeply insulting. They said such language reflects a serious social failure that governments must address.

Student leaders stressed that both state governments and the central government have a responsibility to ensure the safety and dignity of students from the Northeast. They pointed out that a large number of Northeast students live and study in cities like Delhi and in several other states, making safety a national concern.

They further demanded that the government maintain proper data on students from the Northeast studying outside the region so that timely support and protection can be provided when needed.

Referring to protests already underway in Tripura, the organisations said they are prepared to take any necessary step to ensure justice. They emphasised that NESO is not just a single organisation but a united platform representing student bodies from all seven northeastern states.

Also Read: “Such Crimes Have No Place”: Jyotiraditya Scindia Demands Speedy Probe in Dehradun Incident