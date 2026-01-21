AASU President Denies Making Any Remarks Against Gaurav Gogoi

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma Today clarified that he has not made any adverse or derogatory remarks against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise as false and misleading.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Nalbari, Sharma said misinformation was being deliberately circulated to create confusion. “I have not made any statement against Gaurav Gogoi. Such claims are completely false and are being spread with vested interests,” he said.

Sharma alleged that the misinformation was part of a motivated attempt to mislead the public, and urged people not to believe unverified reports.

Commenting on the recent Kokrajharincident, the AASU president said those involved must be punished strictly, without any leniency. “There should be no compromise in such cases. Only when the guilty are given proper punishment will people feel reassured, and peace and harmony return to Kokrajhar,” he stated.

Sharma also spoke about the upcoming Nasir Hussain Volleyball Tournament scheduled to be held in Nalbari. He said he had reviewed the preparations for the event during his visit and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

